Harding Loevner LP Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $159,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,161,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,284,475.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 649,670 shares of company stock worth $182,751,808. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $236.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

