Harding Loevner LP Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

