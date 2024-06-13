Harding Loevner LP Sells 9,109 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $128,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 38.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

