Harding Loevner LP Sells 63,654 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,654 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $24,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.898 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

