Harding Loevner LP Sells 279,633 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279,633 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.38% of Tenaris worth $78,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 133.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,825,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,887,000 after buying an additional 243,148 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,092,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of TS opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

