Harding Loevner LP Has $983.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,731 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 5.5% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 2.10% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $983,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,838,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,583,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after buying an additional 193,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after buying an additional 286,254 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after buying an additional 631,270 shares during the period.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $108.23 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.96.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.