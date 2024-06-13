Harding Loevner LP Has $279.56 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,954 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $279,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $286.23 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.23 and a 200-day moving average of $339.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

