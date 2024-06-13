Harding Loevner LP Has $236.85 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,895 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 1.3% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.62% of AMETEK worth $236,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $173.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.58. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,541 shares of company stock worth $6,739,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

