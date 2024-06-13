HarbourVest Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

HarbourVest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Sana Biotechnology worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.53. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

