Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,245,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,042 shares of company stock valued at $133,424,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Workday stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.14. 48,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,909. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

