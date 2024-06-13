Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $768,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,189 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,939,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,251,000 after purchasing an additional 299,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $156,455,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Avantor by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Avantor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.