Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.0% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

