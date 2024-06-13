Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $279,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Adobe by 27.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $454.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.