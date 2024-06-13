Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,094,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.81.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT traded down $6.02 on Thursday, hitting $309.47. 110,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.91 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

