HAP Trading LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. 17,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

