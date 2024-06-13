Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney accounts for approximately 2.8% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 16.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after buying an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $44.92. 368,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.28. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

