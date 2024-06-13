Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,959 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.11% of Halliburton worth $33,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,101. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

