Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $111,152.94 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTYGet Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $111,152.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,311,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,309,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Up 0.3 %

HGTY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.78. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

