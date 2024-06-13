Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GUG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,891. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69.

