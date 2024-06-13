Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GES. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Guess? stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.90. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

