Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading Up 0.7%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 12,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 124,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 77.29% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported dietary supplements and medical foods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers GlaucoCetin, a dietary supplement to support mitochondrial function with additional antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and increase blood flow throughout the body for enhanced eye support and ocular health; and Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment.

