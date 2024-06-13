Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.2 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

