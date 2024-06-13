Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VFH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,280. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

