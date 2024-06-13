Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,332. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

