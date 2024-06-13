Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 28,275 shares during the period. LKQ makes up approximately 3.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 22.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in LKQ by 21.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in LKQ by 20.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. 35,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

