Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $119,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 847,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,442,021. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

