Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.74. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $54.80.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.04 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

