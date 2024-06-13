Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 746 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOOV stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,634. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

