Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,926,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,125 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,000. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $144.16. 493,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.77.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

