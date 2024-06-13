Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 314 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.70. 1,336,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,928. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.99 and its 200-day moving average is $350.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

