Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 163 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 52.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 154.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 311,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 290,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $76,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.23. 911,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,793. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.49 and a 200 day moving average of $281.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.