Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 165.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 678,324 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 738,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,886. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.