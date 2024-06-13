Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.51. 133,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,701. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.