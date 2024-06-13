Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,751,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 102,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,529,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,830,750. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $306.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

