Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 397,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $475.54. 12,877,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,839,629. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $478.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

