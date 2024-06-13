Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Shares Down 3%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

