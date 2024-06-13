GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares Down 9.7%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was down 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 207,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 790,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
GT Biopharma Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GT Biopharma
About GT Biopharma
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GT Biopharma
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.