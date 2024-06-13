GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares Down 9.7%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was down 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 207,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 790,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GT Biopharma

About GT Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GT Biopharma stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTBP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,093,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,449,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 77.02% of GT Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

