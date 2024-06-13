Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,792,800 shares, a growth of 888.6% from the May 15th total of 788,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 695.8 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 3.4 %
Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 214,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $11.35.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Banorte
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.