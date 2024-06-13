Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,792,800 shares, a growth of 888.6% from the May 15th total of 788,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 695.8 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 3.4 %

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 214,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

