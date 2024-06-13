GRS Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

GRS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548,129 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises about 0.4% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after buying an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 64,131 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $35.10. 691,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

View Our Latest Report on AMH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.