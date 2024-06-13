Groupama Asset Managment Takes $9.74 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $436.94. 200,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,364. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

