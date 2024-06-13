Groupama Asset Managment Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 321,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,260,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,878,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 31,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 388,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,096. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.