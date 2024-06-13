Groupama Asset Managment Makes New $63.04 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,043,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.4% of Groupama Asset Managment’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $524.90. The company had a trading volume of 251,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

