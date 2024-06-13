Groupama Asset Managment Makes New $13.79 Million Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.