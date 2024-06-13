Groupama Asset Managment Invests $11.42 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,641,000 after buying an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE EOG traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.31. The stock had a trading volume of 577,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.34 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

