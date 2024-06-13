Groupama Asset Managment Acquires Shares of 403,164 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 403,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,471,000. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.23% of Webster Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,773.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 1,253,778 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,983,000 after buying an additional 877,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after buying an additional 430,331 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,189. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

