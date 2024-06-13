Groupama Asset Managment Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,462,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 218,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $75,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,313,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,807,000 after purchasing an additional 155,452 shares during the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 827.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 48,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.51. 1,371,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $341.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.