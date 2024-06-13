Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Clearfield Capital Management LP

Clearfield Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996,382 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet accounts for 11.2% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $113,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $236,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $887,831.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,116.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 146,500 shares of company stock worth $3,323,025 and sold 49,349 shares worth $1,374,208. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 1,370,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

