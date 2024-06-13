Grizzlyrock Capital LLC Takes Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 596,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. CompoSecure comprises 2.4% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of CompoSecure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 180,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CompoSecure by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 355,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CompoSecure by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMPO. B. Riley boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 41,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,061. The firm has a market cap of $501.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.70. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

