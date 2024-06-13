Grizzlyrock Capital LLC Invests $602,000 in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Limbach accounts for about 0.5% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Limbach by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Limbach stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In related news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks bought 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,177.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $235,248.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Limbach news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,177.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael M. Mccann bought 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,010.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.