Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $157,331.55 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,814.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00645918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00118395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00037854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00257555 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00076115 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

